Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1829
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2837 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
