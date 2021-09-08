Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2837 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction NOONANS - October 4, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

