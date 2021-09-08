10 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (5) VF (8) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (1)