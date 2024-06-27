Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 370,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 864 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
