Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 370,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 864 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • MS67 (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 93 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 106 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Holmasto - October 15, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF35 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

