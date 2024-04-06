Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Restrike. Copper. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike. Copper. Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight null g
- Diameter 35,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Module of Rouble
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Restrike. Copper. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8671 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Сondition
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
999 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
