Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Restrike. Copper. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Restrike. Copper. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8671 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (5)