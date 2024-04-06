Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Restrike. Copper. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike. Copper. Plain edge

Obverse Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" Restrike Copper Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" Restrike Copper Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 35,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Module of Rouble
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Restrike. Copper. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8671 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
999 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

