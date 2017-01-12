Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1849 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2254 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,700. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - November 11, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3700 $
Price in auction currency 3700 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

