Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1849 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2255 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
2094 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
