Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ Plain edge - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ Plain edge - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,277,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

