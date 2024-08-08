Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,900,018

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (300)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1852 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,100. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

