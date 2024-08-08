Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1852 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,900,018
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (300)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1852 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,100. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
