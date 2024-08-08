Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,400,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1851 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,300,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
831 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
3137 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

