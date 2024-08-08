5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1851 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,300,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (85) AU (41) XF (61) VF (12) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (26) MS61 (19) MS60 (2) AU58 (11) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) PF63 (1) PF62 (2) PL62 (2) DETAILS (10) PL (4) Service NGC (43) ННР (8) RNGA (2) PCGS (3) ANACS (1)

