Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,400,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1851 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,300,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (30)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- Auction World (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- AURORA (10)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (3)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- DNW (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Empire (14)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (14)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (26)
- Lanz München (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (23)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (3)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
831 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
3137 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search