Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1845 (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Eagle 1845

Obverse 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ Eagle 1845 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ Eagle 1845 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,442,405

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1846 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1845. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51810 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (18)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (16)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (14)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (21)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (5)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
3229 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1184 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1846 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search