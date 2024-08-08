Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1845 (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle 1845
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,442,405
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1846 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1845. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51810 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
3229 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1184 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
