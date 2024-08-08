5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1845 (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1846 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1845. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51810 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (40) AU (54) XF (42) VF (6) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (7) MS61 (10) AU58 (9) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) AU50 (5) XF45 (3) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (7) CAMEO (1) PL (1) Service ННР (2) NGC (24) PCGS (4) RNGA (2)

