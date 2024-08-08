Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,841,900

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (217)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1845 with mark СПБ КБ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 542 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
908 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1530 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

