5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1845 with mark СПБ КБ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 542 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (67) AU (59) XF (72) VF (8) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (15) MS61 (15) MS60 (8) AU58 (6) AU55 (16) AU53 (4) AU50 (5) XF45 (3) PL62 (1) DETAILS (5) PL (3) Service NGC (29) ННР (5) RNGA (1) PCGS (4)

