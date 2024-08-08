Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1845 СПБ КБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,841,900
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (217)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1845 with mark СПБ КБ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 542 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
908 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1530 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
