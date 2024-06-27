Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2019.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (17) XF (38) VF (16) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (6) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (6) XF40 (3) DETAILS (3) RB (1) BN (11) Service RNGA (9) NGC (7) ННР (2) PCGS (2)

