Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
