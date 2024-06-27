Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (11)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 ЕМ ИК at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

