Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,243,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1150 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
