Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2019.

