Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,243,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2019.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1150 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - July 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date July 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction MS67 - July 8, 2020
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

