Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2247 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- New York Sale (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PL RNGA
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search