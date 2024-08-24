Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3405 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 312. Bidding took place May 27, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

