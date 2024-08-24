5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3405 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 312. Bidding took place May 27, 2006.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)