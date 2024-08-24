Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3405 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 312. Bidding took place May 27, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search