Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,420,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 500. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RedSquare (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
