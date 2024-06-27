5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 500. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.

Сondition AU (4) XF (3) VF (4) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) VF20 (2)