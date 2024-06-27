Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,420,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 500. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - July 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date July 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - February 13, 2016
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1838 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search