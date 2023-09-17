Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 373,440
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1850 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
