Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 373,440

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1850 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Seller Знак
Date May 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

