5 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1850 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

