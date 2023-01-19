5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1851 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

