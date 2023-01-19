Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,240,640
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1851 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 2645 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS61 RB
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
