Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,240,640

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1851 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 2645 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS61 RB
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Heritage Eur - May 27, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Empire - April 18, 2014
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

