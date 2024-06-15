Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,430,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 275 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
