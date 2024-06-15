Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,430,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 275 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

