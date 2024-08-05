Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,133,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1843 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 626 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 151 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Holmasto - December 12, 2020
Seller Holmasto
Date December 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

