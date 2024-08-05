Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1843 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,133,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1843 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 626 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date December 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search