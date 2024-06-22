3 Kopeks 1847 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1847 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

