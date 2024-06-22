Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1847 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1847 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
1134 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction MUNZE - February 3, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction MUNZE - October 28, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1847 СМ at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
