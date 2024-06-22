Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1847 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1847 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (6)
- MUNZE (6)
- NIKO (3)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
1134 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
