3 Kopeks 1845 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1845 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition AU (5) XF (13) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1) RNGA (1)