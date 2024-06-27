Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1845 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1845 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (4)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search