Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1845 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1845 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

