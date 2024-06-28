Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1844 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1844 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2113 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 360. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date January 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
******
