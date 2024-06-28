Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1844 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1844 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2113 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 360. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Numismática Leilões - January 23, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date January 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Numismática Leilões - May 11, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Numismática Leilões - December 1, 2021
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1844 СМ at auction Taisei - May 3, 2020
Seller Taisei
Date May 3, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

