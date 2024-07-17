Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1843 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1843 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1843 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 666,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1843 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 400. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 12600 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1843 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1843 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search