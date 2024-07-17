Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1843 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 666,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1843 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 400. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 12600 RUB
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search