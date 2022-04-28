Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1845 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1845 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2015.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1478 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition MS61 BN
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
