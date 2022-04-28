Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1845 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1845 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1478 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Empire - January 25, 2019
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition MS61 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS62 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Empire - February 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1845 СМ at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

