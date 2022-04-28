2 Kopeks 1845 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1845 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2015.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (5) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) SP62 (1) RB (2) BN (5) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1) RNGA (2)