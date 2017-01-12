Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2248 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- New York Sale (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search