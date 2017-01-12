2 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2248 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

