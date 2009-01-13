Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3888 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,092.5. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

