2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3888 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,092.5. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1)