Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Luxcoins auction for RUB 95,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Luxcoins (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Luxcoins - July 14, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
1087 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
1067 $
Price in auction currency 3900 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

