2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Luxcoins auction for RUB 95,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2024.
Seller Luxcoins
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
1087 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
1067 $
Price in auction currency 3900 PLN
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
