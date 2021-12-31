2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Luxcoins auction for RUB 95,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) BN (1) Service ННР (1)