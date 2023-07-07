2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 22,425. Bidding took place September 21, 2021.

