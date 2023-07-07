Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 22,425. Bidding took place September 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
