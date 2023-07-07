Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 22,425. Bidding took place September 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

