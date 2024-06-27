Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1829
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (12)
- MS67 (5)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (16)
- Russian Heritage (12)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
123
