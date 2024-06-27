Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (12)
  • MS67 (5)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • Russian Heritage (12)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search