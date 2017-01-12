Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1849 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2256 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- New York Sale (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search