Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1849 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2256 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
28000 $
Price in auction currency 28000 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1849 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search