2 Kopeks 1849 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1849 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2256 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

