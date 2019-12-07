Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1832 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1832 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 5658 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
2185 $
Price in auction currency 2185 USD
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
