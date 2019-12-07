Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1832 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1832 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 5658 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
2185 $
Price in auction currency 2185 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search