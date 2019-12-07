10 Kopeks 1832 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1832 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 5658 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1)