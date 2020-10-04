10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1835 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 41414 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) SP63 (1) RB (3) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)