Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1835 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 41414 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
3020 $
Price in auction currency 2901 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1835 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search