10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1835 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 41414 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2016.
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
3020 $
Price in auction currency 2901 EUR
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
