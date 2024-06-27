Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,468,250

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1838 with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44267 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 142 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 26, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

