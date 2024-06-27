Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,468,250
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1838 with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44267 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
