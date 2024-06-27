10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1838 with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44267 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (22) XF (31) VF (26) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (7) AU53 (7) AU50 (4) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) VF20 (3) BN (15) Service RNGA (4) NGC (9)

Seller All companies

Alexander (13)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

Ars Time (1)

AURORA (4)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (7)

Felzmann (8)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (6)

Künker (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (6)

Marciniak (1)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (4)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (2)