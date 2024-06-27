10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1837 with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 850. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (18) XF (14) VF (11) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (6) AU55 (2) AU50 (6) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (2) BN (6) Service PCGS (1) NGC (6)

