Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1837 with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 850. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3406 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 13138 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Empire - November 10, 2022
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Знак - April 8, 2022
Seller Знак
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
