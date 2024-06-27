Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1837 with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 850. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3406 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 13138 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
