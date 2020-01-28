Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 585 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 30,953. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
