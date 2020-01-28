1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 585 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 30,953. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

