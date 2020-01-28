Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Suomen Numismaattinen Yhdistys

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 585 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 30,953. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 30953 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

