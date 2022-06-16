Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place March 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search