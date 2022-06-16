Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place March 22, 2017.

Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS65 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS65 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

