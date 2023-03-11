Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS65 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

