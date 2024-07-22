Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,800,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2262 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 7, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition F15 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - April 6, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1838 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search