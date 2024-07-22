1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2262 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 7, 2016.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (10) XF (13) VF (7) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF20 (1) F15 (1) RB (1) BN (5) Service NGC (4) RNGA (1) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (1)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (17)

Russian Heritage (3)