Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,800,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2262 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 7, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition F15 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
