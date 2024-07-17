Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1829
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1829 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1829 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search