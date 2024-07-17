1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1829 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

