Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1829 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rauch - June 29, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1829 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

