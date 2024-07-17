Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,328,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1853 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27916 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

