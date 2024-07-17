Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1853 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,328,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1853 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27916 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
