Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,580,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1843 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 18,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1843 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
