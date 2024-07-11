Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1843 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,580,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1843 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 18,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
