Thaler 1857 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1857
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1857 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1793 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1857 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
