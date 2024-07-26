Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1857 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1857 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1857 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1857 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1793 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2015.

Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 11, 2022
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 11, 2022
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1857 A "Mining" at auction Kroha - June 5, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1857 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

