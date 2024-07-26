Thaler 1857 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1857 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1793 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2015.

