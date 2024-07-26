Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sartor Numismatica (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (5)
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 1110 CZK
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Sartor Numismatica - June 23, 2022
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Dorotheum - November 26, 2021
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1858 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search