Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Sartor Numismatica (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search