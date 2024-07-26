Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1857 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1857 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1857 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1857 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8578 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (3)
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Heritage - November 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 24, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Karamitsos - October 23, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1857 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

