Thaler 1857 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1857 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8578 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.

