Prussia Period: 1797-1873
Thaler 1857 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1857
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1857 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8578 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 24, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
