Thaler 1856 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1856 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30896 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
