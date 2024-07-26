Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1856 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1856 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1856 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1856 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30896 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (4)
  • Künker (14)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (14)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • WCN (1)
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1856 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1856 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1856 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search