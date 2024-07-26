Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1852 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1852 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (6)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date August 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
