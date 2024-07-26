Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1846 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1846 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
