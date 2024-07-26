Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1846 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1846 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1846 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1846 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Kroha - June 5, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1846 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1846 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

