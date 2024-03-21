Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1845 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.

Prussia Thaler 1845 A at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1845 A at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1845 A at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1845 A at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1845 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1845 A at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1845 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1845 A at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1845 A at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

