Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1845 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
