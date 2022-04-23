Silber Groschen 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32215 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 447. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

