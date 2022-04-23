Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32215 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 447. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Kroha (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Heritage - October 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2010
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
