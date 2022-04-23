Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1859
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32215 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 447. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
