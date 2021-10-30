Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1848 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1848 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1116 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.
Сondition
