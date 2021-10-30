Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1848 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1848 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1848 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1848 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1116 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Kroha (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1848 D at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
