Silber Groschen 1848 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1848 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1116 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

Сondition XF (1)